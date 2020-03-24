Trent Williams’ agent publicly requests trade or release

March 24, 2020
Quinton Dunbar got what he wanted. Trent Williams now wants to get what he has wanted, for a while.

Agent Vince Taylor distributed to the media on Tuesday a statement in which he requests on behalf of the Washington left tackle a permanent separation.

“The relationship between the Redskins and Trent Williams has reached a point where it’s in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him,” Taylor writes. “Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams. The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demand on what it wants in return for a trade.”

Another factor in this equation is what Williams wants in a new contract. Some have reported that he’s looking for $20 million per year. That will limit what a team is willing to surrender in trade.

“Throughout the process, Williams has maintained his silence and not spoken negatively about the team nor has he pursued potential legal actions. This seems to not be a successful strategy,” Taylor adds. “Players who are outwardly critical of the team do get traded.”

Taylor apparently is referring to Dunbar, who jostled for a trade and finally got one, to Seattle. Williams had taken his case public last year after he ended a holdout and landed on the non-football injury list due to lingering issues relating to the tumor that was removed from his head. He expressed in blunt, candid fashion his concerns regarding the manner in which the team handled the situation.

“Although Trent Williams will always love and respect Dan Snyder, his teammates, and the Washington Redskins’ fans, he wants to be traded or released,” Taylor explains. “It’s time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams’ and the team’s best interest.”

Washington has held firm on Williams, through 2019 and since the hiring of new coach Ron Rivera and the firing of Bruce Allen. At some point, the smart move will be to get what they can for Williams, and to move on.

10 responses to “Trent Williams’ agent publicly requests trade or release

  1. I’d let him twist in the wind for the remainder of his playable years, to serve as a cautionary tale for others

  2. They already have agreed to let Williams seek a trade. What else does Williams want? It’s up to his agent to get him a new home, not the Redskins.

  3. “the smart move will be to get what they can for Williams, and to move on”

    You’re right, of course.

    Maybe Rivera gives hope of things changing, but using “the smart move” and “the Redskins” together is… well, it hasn’t been a smart move to think that possible for a long, long time.

  4. jasons81 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 11:02 am
    

    ——————————————–

    Too emotional, not very smart business decision. See Tom Coughlin as exhibit A.

  5. Don’t forget, this is the same outfit that paid Cousins an insane fortune rather than trade or release him. One could conclude there’s more to their reasoning than meets the eye.

  6. Why release him? I would hold out until someone gives you a 1st round pick or whatever the skins are asking. Dont bow down to the clown who cant fulfill his millionaire contract that he and his NFLPA union agreed to.

  8. Just trade or release the man. The only reason not to do it this point is out of spite. He CLEARLY is not going to play for Washington anymore and it’s a waste of money and time to keep him permanently on the bench. Even if you get a 7th round pick at least itll he someone who potentially plays at least 1 game for you.

    It’s like Snyder is unhappy that his abominable reputation isnt somehow worse.

  9. I have no sympathy for Williams. He has acted like a child and has tried to manipulate this drama from the beginning. It was about money from the beginning. The medical stuff is just a ploy to make him sound like the victim. I wouldn’t sign him.

  10. Not worth 20 mil a year. A team will like overspend on him if he’s released, but won’t give up draft compensation plus give him a huge contract. He really has no leverage with barely playing the last couple of seasons.

