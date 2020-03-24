Trent Williams’ agent publicly requests trade or release

Getty Images

Quinton Dunbar got what he wanted. Trent Williams now wants to get what he has wanted, for a while.

Agent Vince Taylor distributed to the media on Tuesday a statement in which he requests on behalf of the Washington left tackle a permanent separation.

“The relationship between the Redskins and Trent Williams has reached a point where it’s in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him,” Taylor writes. “Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams. The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demand on what it wants in return for a trade.”

Another factor in this equation is what Williams wants in a new contract. Some have reported that he’s looking for $20 million per year. That will limit what a team is willing to surrender in trade.

“Throughout the process, Williams has maintained his silence and not spoken negatively about the team nor has he pursued potential legal actions. This seems to not be a successful strategy,” Taylor adds. “Players who are outwardly critical of the team do get traded.”

Taylor apparently is referring to Dunbar, who jostled for a trade and finally got one, to Seattle. Williams had taken his case public last year after he ended a holdout and landed on the non-football injury list due to lingering issues relating to the tumor that was removed from his head. He expressed in blunt, candid fashion his concerns regarding the manner in which the team handled the situation.

“Although Trent Williams will always love and respect Dan Snyder, his teammates, and the Washington Redskins’ fans, he wants to be traded or released,” Taylor explains. “It’s time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams’ and the team’s best interest.”

Washington has held firm on Williams, through 2019 and since the hiring of new coach Ron Rivera and the firing of Bruce Allen. At some point, the smart move will be to get what they can for Williams, and to move on.