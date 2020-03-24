Was NFL’s closure of facilities sparked by push to postpone draft?

Getty Images

Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced that, as of Wednesday evening, all team facilities will close. So what prompted this action?

It doesn’t take high-end logic (which qualifies me to engage in it) to draw a line from Goodell’s decision to an argument from the league’s G.M. subcommittee that the draft should be delayed.

As reported by ESPN, the group of General Managers believes that the state-mandated closure of operations in states like California and New Jersey while other facilities can function will create a competitive disadvantage for the teams whose employees were compelled to work at home. Now, with all team facilities closing, that’s not an issue.

The subcommittee also believes that teams won’t have time to prepare for the draft, given the cancellation of Pro Day workouts, private workouts, team visits, and further medical examinations. But if all teams are subject to the same rules — and if all team facilities are open or all are closed — it won’t be an issue.

The league seems to be determined to proceed with the draft on April 23-25, in the same way it was determined to proceed with free agency last week. Thus, the arguments made by the General Managers could ultimately fall on deaf ears. At the end of the day, the league will do what it always does: Whatever it wants to do.