Washington agrees to terms with Richard Rodgers

Washington has agreed to terms with tight end Richard Rodgers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rodgers, 28, spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia but played only eight games. He was on injured reserve for part of 2018 and unemployed for three months last season.

Rodgers made only one catch for 7 yards with the Eagles.

He was with the Packers his first four seasons after they made him a third-round choice in 2014. Rodgers was far more productive in Green Bay.

Rodgers has made 121 catches for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns in his six seasons.