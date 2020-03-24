Without any fanfare, Chargers unveil new logo

Posted by Charean Williams on March 24, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers introduced their new logo Tuesday, a day after their Los Angeles stadium partner, the Rams, did the same. Unlike the Rams, the Chargers did the unveiling without any fanfare.

The Chargers posted the logo on their website and announced it on social media.

“The Chargers are relaunching what is very much an aspirational brand synonymous with sunshine, blue skies and a fun, carefree style of play dating back to the team’s AFL roots,” the team wrote.

The Chargers’ iconic powder blue and sunshine gold are the forefront of the team’s new mark, logotype and soon-to-be-revealed uniform design. They have removed navy blue.

The team said it drew inspiration from the surf, skate and car cultures of the era when creating its new look.

“The bold, italicized font and numbers are an ode to an era that saw legendary Mustang modifier Carroll Shelby set up shop in Marina del Rey and Latino youths on the Eastside turn 1940s cars into sleek, irreverent lowriders,” the team wrote. “The font and numbers, like a souped-up Shelby, symbolize speed, power and constant forward motion while their placement within the brand is a nod to modifying a classic.”

The Chargers’ uniform unveiling is less than a month away, the team said.

17 responses to “Without any fanfare, Chargers unveil new logo

  3. This pathetic brown-nosing competition by the Rams and Chargers of Los Angeles fans … If a Super Bowl appearance can barely make them turn their glance, why would they care about having their name in the logo? Newsflash: LA people still don’t care about the NFL, so stop forcing them to have teams when so many other cities would give their first born for one.

  4. The Chargers and Raiders should be required to change their names, leaving the old names with the old cities like the Browns and Oilers. I know that once, a long long time ago, the Chargers were based in LA, but it was a short insignificant period.

  5. LOL- “Without any Fanfare” should be the official slogan of the Chargers. Literally no one cares about that franchise in LA. No one.

  6. carefree style of play dating back to the team’s AFL roots
    ———————————————————
    Fairly accurate since they don’t appear to field a competitive team year after year after year…

  7. Two different teams in the same city with almost the same colors…what could go wrong?

  10. OH, HOW CLEVER with the little zig-zag bolt coming off the A!

    Why not have it coming off the R? Or the H?? Why the A specifically? Why not have it coming off ALL the letters?

    Nah, it’s just dumb.

  11. Literally nothing they said about their new logo and all the Shelby crap makes any sense at all.

  12. ringheadcrusher says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    OH, HOW CLEVER with the little zig-zag bolt coming off the A!

    Why not have it coming off the R? Or the H?? Why the A specifically? Why not have it coming off ALL the letters?

    ————————————–
    Because the zig-zag bolt is actually the “L” in “LA”. Can’t you see that? It’s not very dramatic but it’s actually quite clever. I don’t know why some of you people are so bent out of shape over some logos.

  13. Did the LA Chargers use the same company as the LA Rams to develop their logo.
    Seems like they way over paid for what looks like a 4th grader could do with a spirograph.
    Both are just awful.

  14. No, the logo says none of those things. The pandering both of these two teams are doing to the Latinx community in LA is pathetic.
    Rams: Our new color is Sol!!! We know Spanish!
    Chargers: Can’t you see the Latino low rider culture in our font!!??
    Stunning and brave to be that woke.

  16. ScarletMacaw says:
    March 24, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    “The Chargers and Raiders should be required to change their names, leaving the old names with the old cities like the Browns and Oilers.”
    Except the Tennessee Oilers actually existed for a couple of years. They changed the name and logo(The Flying Thumbtack) on their own. Browns probably should have changed their name with all their “success”.

    “I know that once, a long long time ago, the Chargers were based in LA,
    but it was a short insignificant period. ”
    Now that, is funny.

