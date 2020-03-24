Without any fanfare, Chargers unveil new logo

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers introduced their new logo Tuesday, a day after their Los Angeles stadium partner, the Rams, did the same. Unlike the Rams, the Chargers did the unveiling without any fanfare.

The Chargers posted the logo on their website and announced it on social media.

“The Chargers are relaunching what is very much an aspirational brand synonymous with sunshine, blue skies and a fun, carefree style of play dating back to the team’s AFL roots,” the team wrote.

The Chargers’ iconic powder blue and sunshine gold are the forefront of the team’s new mark, logotype and soon-to-be-revealed uniform design. They have removed navy blue.

The team said it drew inspiration from the surf, skate and car cultures of the era when creating its new look.

“The bold, italicized font and numbers are an ode to an era that saw legendary Mustang modifier Carroll Shelby set up shop in Marina del Rey and Latino youths on the Eastside turn 1940s cars into sleek, irreverent lowriders,” the team wrote. “The font and numbers, like a souped-up Shelby, symbolize speed, power and constant forward motion while their placement within the brand is a nod to modifying a classic.”

The Chargers’ uniform unveiling is less than a month away, the team said.