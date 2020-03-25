Allen Bailey signed one-year extension with Falcons

Getty Images

We heard earlier this week that the Falcons restructured some contracts to create cap space for the 2020 season and defensive end Allen Bailey was one of the players involved in those maneuvers.

Bailey was in the final year of his deal, so moving money around involved adding a year to his deal. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bailey agreed to a one-year extension worth $4.5 million with a $3.25 million signing bonus.

The move lowers Bailey’s cap number for this season and guarantees him money for this season that wasn’t previously guaranteed.

Bailey had 26 tackles and a sack while playing in 15 games for the Falcons last season.