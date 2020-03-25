Anthony Zettel signs with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings made an addition to their offense on Wednesday by signing wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and they announced an addition to their defense as well.

The Vikings announced that they have signed defensive end Anthony Zettel. No terms of the deal were announced.

Zettel was a Lions sixth-round pick in 2016 and he has played in 49 games for the Lions, Browns, Bengals and 49ers. He saw action with the last two of those teams during the 2019 season. He appeared in four games for the Bengals before joining the Niners late in the regular season. He played one game for them in December and appeared in all three of their postseason contests.

Zettel had 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons, but has not recorded any in the last two years.