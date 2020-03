Getty Images

The Bears added a former first-rounder to the offensive line mix.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are adding former Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal.

Ifedi, the 31st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, started 60 games the last four seasons in Seattle.

He could play guard with the Bears, who lost longtime guard Kyle Long to retirement.