Bears re-sign QB Tyler Bray

Getty Images

The Bears appear to have their quarterback room just about set.

Chicago has re-signed backup quarterback Tyler Bray, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

With the acquisition of Nick Foles in a trade from Jacksonville, and the return of incumbent starter Mitch Trubisky, the Bears have what looks like their quarterback depth chart for 2020 already in the fold. It’s possible they’ll add another quarterback, but it would likely be a late-round pick or camp arm to compete with Bray for the third-string job.

The 28-year-old Bray has been in the NFL since 2013 but has only thrown one pass in the regular season. He was with the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017 and has been with the Bears since 2018. He’s a favorite of Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in Kansas City before coaching him again in Chicago.