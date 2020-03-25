Bengals add former Titans corner LeShaun Sims

The Bengals continued to add to their secondary, with someone who didn’t play for the Vikings this time.
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal with Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims.
The former fifth-round pick has been with the Titans the last four seasons, starting 11 games.
The Bengals signed former Vikings cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, and re-signed Torry McTyer as they reshape their secondary after Darqueze Dennard went to Jacksonville and they cut B.W. Webb.