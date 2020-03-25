Bruce Arians downplays idea of Bucs signing free agents who follow Tom Brady

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is downplaying the talk that after Tom Brady agreed to a contract with the Buccaneers, other free agents will follow.

Arians said today that although the Buccaneers did hear from some players who were interested in playing alongside Brady, that didn’t change the team’s personnel plans.

“We had some guys call but there’s only so much money that can go around,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

That comment suggests that, although some players may want to play alongside Brady, it’s not like star players were offering to take a big discount on their contracts to go to Tampa. Players may see playing alongside Brady as a nice bonus, but not enough of a bonus for them to turn down a better deal elsewhere.