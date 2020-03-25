Bruce Arians: Ndamukong Suh was a “big, big part” or Bucs defense

Getty Images

Bruce Arians was clear even before the 2019 season ended that he wanted to keep as many of the Buccaneers defensive players as he could.

The Bucs used the franchise tag on sacks leader Shaq Barrett and signed Jason Pierre-Paul to an extension. They reached agreement on a new deal for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday.

That means among the key figures on the team’s 2019 defense only Carl Nassib is gone.

“I wanted the entire defense, if we could, to stay together,” Arians said Wednesday, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Suh was a big, big part of it, obviously.”

The Bucs produced 47 sacks, second-most in team history, and led the NFL in rushing defense with Suh and Vita Vea at defensive tackle.