Cam Newton’s exit physical from the Panthers means nothing

Getty Images

Yes, Cam Newton passed a physical administered by the Panthers (via a doctor in Atlanta) before the Panthers cut him on Tuesday. No, it means nothing as it relates to his search for a new team.

The Panthers wanted him to pass the physical, and Newton wanted to pass it. The physical, as reported by ESPN, was “coordinated by the Panthers and his agency.” Wink. Nod. Cam is passing the physical.

This doesn’t mean he’s “healthy,” even though ESPN understandably had to make that declaration in exchange for getting the scoop. Newton’s next team will decide on its own whether he’s healthy, ideally before signing him to a new contract.

The COVID-19 procedures make that a major challenge, since a team like the Chargers can’t bring Newton to the facility, and the Chargers likewise can’t send their doctors to Newton. So they’ll either have to trust the evaluation of a neutral doctor before signing him, wait to sign him until the physical can be conducted by team doctors, or sign him subject to a physical at a later date.

Regardless, the fact that Newton passed his on-the-way-out-the-door physical in Carolina has absolutely no relevance to the question of whether any other team will be comfortable committing millions based on his current overall condition.

The best example comes from the case of Drew Brees, in 2006. Brees, who injured his shoulder in the last game of the 2005 season, failed a physical with the Dolphins. And he passed a physical with the Saints. Newton, despite passing a physical in Carolina, could fail one with the Chargers or any other team.