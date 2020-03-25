Cardinals sign Trevon Coley, D.J. Foster

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Trevon Coley and running back D.J. Foster on one-year contracts.

Coley appeared in seven games with Indianapolis last season, making six tackles. He previously played 31 games with 29 starts in two seasons with Cleveland.

Coley, 25, had 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, 11 tackles for loss and two passes defensed with the Browns.

He entered the league with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 out of Florida Atlantic. Coley spent his rookie season on the practice squads of Washington and Cleveland.

Coley began last season on the Ravens’ practice squad before joining the Colts’ active roster on Oct. 1.

Foster appeared in six games with the Cardinals last season before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Oct. 28.

Foster, 26, entered the league with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016.

He arrived in Arizona in 2017 and had 336 all-purpose yards in seven games after joining the team from New England’s practice squad. Foster played three games with the Patriots as a rookie and had seven carries for 24 yards and one reception for 2 yards.