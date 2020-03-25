Chris Harris thinks the Chargers are proving they’re serious

Getty Images

The Chargers already have one of the league’s most versatile secondary players in safety Derwin James, but new cornerback Chris Harris hopes he’s able to add to what their defense can do.

Harris told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Chargers made it clear to him what they expected, and that mattered as he changed teams for the first time in his career.

“They want to win and they’re saying the time is now, and they’re acting urgent,” Harris said. “And that’s what I want. I want an organization who wants to win and who’s showing it, and that’s what they’re doing.

“They just want me to come in here and be a leader, come out here and make plays and be able to just elevate this defense, and really just add more versatility.”

Putting Harris in a secondary with James and Casey Hayward upgrades them, and the Chargers have made a number of other significant moves to improve both lines (signing free agents Linval Joseph and Bryan Bulaga and trading for Trai Turner). He’s been playing against them twice a year, and he knows them well, as secondary coach Ron Milus was his first position coach in Denver.

That swayed him, despite two other contenders pursuing him.

“They kind of came out of nowhere at the end,” Harris said. “It was kind of winding down to the Saints or the Eagles and then they popped up out of nowhere, and I thought that would be an even better fit for me.”

The two-year, $17 million contract didn’t hurt, either.