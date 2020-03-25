Colts sign defensive tackle Sheldon Day

Getty Images

The Colts traded with the 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last week. They announced the signing of former 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day on Wednesday.

Day, 25, is an Indianapolis native who was runner-up for the 2011 Indiana Mr. Football award.

He entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Jaguars in 2016.

Day has played 56 career games, with two starts, with the Jaguars (2016-17) and 49ers (2017-19). He has 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks and four passes defensed.

Day was a key member of the 49ers’ postseason run in 2019. He started all three of San Francisco’s playoff games last season, making three tackles, including one for loss.

Day and Buckner’s acquisitions continue a clear focus up front for the Colts’ defense. Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis and Grover Stewart provide depth at the position.