Coronavirus shutdown has Giants’ James Bradberry buying up home gym equipment

Getty Images

Giants cornerback James Bradberry just signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract, and he has a top priority to spend it on: Buying home gym equipment.

Bradberry told Jim Rome that with NFL team facilities closed indefinitely, and gyms across America shutting their doors as well, he’s focused on building a home gym so he can be in top shape whenever he and his new Giants teammates are back together again. Bradberry added, however, that it hasn’t been easy, as companies are out of stock with a rush of people buying fitness equipment because their gyms are closed.

“I know eventually they’re gonna shut everything down. So I’m gonna figure out something,” Bradberry said, via the New York Daily News. “I reached out to a couple companies on Instagram to see if they can send me some equipment, because everything is ordered up. I went online, I went on Rogue Fitness, and everything was pretty much ordered up and out of stock. I’m gonna figure something out in the next couple weeks.”

Businesses that sell home fitness equipment are among the few businesses in the country that are doing strong business during the coronavirus shutdown. Bradberry’s new contract gives him plenty of money to spend.