Cowboys agree to terms with Dontari Poe

Getty Images

The Cowboys and defensive tackle Dontari Poe have been working toward a deal in recent days and they’re close to crossing the finish line.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Poe and the team have agreed to the basic terms of a contract. There’s still some language that needs to be finalized before the deal becomes official, but the expectation is it will be completed soon.

Poe would be the second former Panthers defensive tackle to join the Cowboys this month. They signed Gerald McCoy earlier in free agency.

Poe spent the last two years in Carolina after a year in Atlanta and five seasons with the Chiefs. He had 22 tackles and four sacks before a torn quad ended his season.