Emmanuel Sanders didn’t want to hear from other teams after Saints offered deal

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said in the early days of free agency that he didn’t want to rush the process because he hoped to find the “right fit” with his new team.

Things sped up once Sanders got a call from the Saints, however. Sanders said that there were conversations with other teams, including the Cowboys, going on, but he put them all to an end once the Saints made an offer last week.

“Right when I saw the Saints offer, I talked to Sean Payton and told him I wanted to be a Saint,” Sanders said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We made it happen. I was just ecstatic. I didn’t care to answer more calls from anybody.”

Sanders said he hasn’t had any discussions with Payton about his role in the Saints offense, but he seems likely to be the No. 2 receiver alongside Michael Thomas. Given the attention defenses have to pay Thomas, that should offer Sanders some good opportunities to make plays.