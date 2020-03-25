Eric Dickerson disappointed in Rams’ logo, will speak to team

Los Angeles Rams

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson long has voiced his opinion about his former team.

In 2016, he criticized coach Jeff Fisher. The Rams fired Fisher with three games left in what turned out to be a 4-12 season.

So it comes as no surprise that Dickerson is expressing his displeasure with the Rams’ new logo. The team’s vice president of business development wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he agrees with fans’ disappointment in the design and will speak to the powers that be.

“@RamsNFL fans, I reviewed your comments regarding new logos and share in your disappointment,” Dickerson tweeted. “I’ll be speaking with the Rams on our behalf. Please like if you prefer the logo on the left and retweet to vote for the logo on the right (Rams booster club). – The Rambassador.”

Dickerson’s tweet included alternate logos created by fans.

Many Rams fans are unhappy with the new logo unveiled Monday and are calling for a redo. More than 6,200 people have signed an online petition, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Kevin Demoff, the team’s COO, acknowledged the new look would require an adjustment period for some.

“I’m sure it will be a surprise, it will be change,” Demoff said, via Thiry. “But lots of things are and I think it’s a change that our fans will come to know and love over time.”