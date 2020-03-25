Falcons sign former XFL TE Khari Lee

Getty Images

XFL players were allowed to start signing deals with NFL teams on Monday and several deals have come together in the last few days.

The most recent of those deals came together in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Falcons announced that they have signed tight end Khari Lee.

Lee played for the D.C. Defenders in the league’s truncated first season. He had eight catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns with the team.

Lee also has previous NFL experience. He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has also spent time with the Bears, Lions and Bills. He has two catches for 12 yards in 34 total appearances.