Former XFL safety Tyree Kinnel signing with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers have come to terms with a third former XFL player.

Former DC Defenders safety Tyree Kinnel committed to the Steelers, according to his agent, Vince Calo. He joins former New York Guardians defensive tackle Cavon Walker and offensive lineman Jarron Jones.

Kinnel, 23, finished the shortened XFL season with 16 tackles.

Kinnel originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, signing with the Bengals in 2019.

In four seasons at Michigan, Kinnel made 154 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.