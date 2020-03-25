Graham Glasgow looking forward to learning from Mike Munchak

Getty Images

The Broncos made Graham Glasgow one of their big offseason pickups and the plan is for him to play right guard in Denver once the team gets on the field.

Glasgow learned to play that position on the fly with the Lions. He came into the NFL after primarily playing center at the University of Michigan and he moved around the interior of the line in Detroit before settling on the right side.

Glasgow said on a Tuesday conference call that he believes he’s learned well, but the move to Denver offers him a chance to continue building. Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak made the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a guard and has built a strong reputation for his work as a coach.

“I’ve heard from multiple and countless sources that he’s an awesome coach,” Glasgow said, via the Denver Post. “I’m looking forward to [working with] somebody who can help me become the best player I can be.”

Glasgow said the Broncos were “definitely my top choice” heading into free agency for reasons other than Munchak’s presence, but that partnership could prove to be a fruitful one for both team and player.