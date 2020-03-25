Mychal Kendricks sentencing postponed again

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks had his federal sentencing for pleading guilty to insider trading charges postponed for a sixth time, according to Ben Arthur of SeattlePI.com.

The new sentencing date is May 29.

The original date for sentencing was Jan. 23, 2019 with the subsequent postponements now having delayed the process a full 18 months. The charge Kendricks pleaded guilty to in September 2018 carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. A co-defendant in the case with Kendricks, Damilare Sonoiki, reportedly was sentenced to three years probation.

Kendricks was accused of making nearly $1.2 million in illegal profits on four investments four years ago. The linebacker admitted wrongdoing in a statement and cooperated with the investigation.

Kendricks was released by the Cleveland Browns shortly after he admitted to the crimes in August 2018. The Seattle Seahawks signed him in September 2018 and he’s spent the last two seasons with the team. He’s appeared in just 18 total games over that span as an eight-game suspension was levied for the guilty plea in 2018 before a broken leg ended his season in his first game back. Kendricks appeared in 14 games last year before a torn ACL in the final game of the regular season ended his year.