Ndamukong Suh likely to stay in Tampa Bay

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is likely to stay in Tampa Bay.

Suh and the Buccaneers are expecting to reach an agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That would represent a pay cut for Suh, who last year signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers. But it may be the best offer Suh can get.

The 33-year-old Suh started all 16 games for the Buccaneers last year and has started every game every year of his 10-year career, with the exception of a two-game suspension during his second season. Suh isn’t playing at an All-Pro level anymore, but he remains a key cog in the Bucs’ defense.

Suh was No. 83 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.