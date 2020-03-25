NFL wants top prospects participating in draft from home

Getty Images

The NFL draft appears destined to proceed as normal April 23-25 despite a call from the G.M. subcommittee to postpone it. But there will be nothing “normal” about it, though.

The top prospects won’t be in Las Vegas as the NFL originally planned. The league already has canceled all public events surrounding the draft.

The NFL will hold the draft in a studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the team making the selection.

The league also plans to reach out to top prospects this week to participate in the draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

In a letter to agents, the NFL said it intends to have a virtual solution that will incorporate prospects into the broadcast from their homes.

The league also wants to use current players and legends in the broadcast, Rapoport adds.