Nickell Robey-Coleman signs with Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles have added another cornerback to their secondary.

Nickell Robey-Coleman told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he has agreed to a one-year deal in Philadelphia. He became a free agent this month when the Rams declined to exercise their option on his contract for the 2020 season.

Robey-Coleman joins Darius Slay as new additions to the Eagles cornerback group. Robey-Coleman’s former Bills teammate Ronald Darby, who started 11 games for the Eagles last season, remains a free agent.

Robey-Coleman spent the last three seasons with the Rams and saw much of his time playing in the slot. He had 122 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while playing for Los Angeles.