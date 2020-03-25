One-helmet rule could change for 2021

Getty Images

Bucco Bruce could be making a comeback.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that the creamsicle throwbacks could be returning in 2021, because the league will be ditching the rule that limits players to one helmet per year. This would allow teams that would like to use an alternate uniform with an alternate helmet to do it.

“There will be no change for the 2020 season,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “There are ongoing discussions for a potential change for the 2021 season, but no decisions have been made.”

So it could happen. Which means that the Buccaneers could scrap pewter for white, with the image of the swashbuckler with a sword in his mouth. The Patriots could dump silver for white, and Pat Patriot getting ready to snap a football.

The Titans could bring back the Oilers, white or light blue helmets. The Steelers could bring back their yellow helmets (but shouldn’t).

And so it will go. If it happens. But “if” is the key word.

Hopefully, the NFL will let teams deviate from a rule premised on, for reasons I’ve never understood, minimizing concussions. Although no one wants a Nikefication that results in umpteen different helmets per team, the league should allow every team to wear two. Which would allow some classic uniforms to make their return to football.