Panthers continue bargain shopping, sign Zach Kerr

The Panthers are backfilling their defensive line, after the mass exodus of free agents.

The Panthers announced they have signed former Cardinals defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

The 29-year-old Kerr adds some ballast (6-2, 334) in the middle of the line that badly needs it.

They’ve already seen Dontari Poe, Gerald McCoy, Mario Addison hit the door, and were very short-handed on the line.

Kerr played in 12 games last year with the Cardinals, and has also spent time with the Colts and Broncos.

The Panthers also brought back wide receiver DeAndrew White.