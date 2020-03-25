Panthers make Teddy Bridgewater signing official

Getty Images

The Panthers announced the addition of Teddy Bridgewater, making his signing official.

Bridgewater, 27, tweeted a photo in a kitchen of him signing his three-year, $63 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed, two days ago. He drew congratulations even from Saints coach Sean Payton.

Bridgewater spent the past two seasons with the Saints, going 5-0 as the starter in 2019 while filling in for injured quarterback Drew Brees.

Bridgewater finished last season with 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was 99.1.

The Saints re-signed Brees and put a first-round tender on restricted free agent Taysom Hill. The Panthers will give Bridgewater a chance to start again.

Bridgewater earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 while starting for the Vikings, going 11-5.

He is 22-12 in his career as a starter, with 7,652 passing yards and 38 touchdowns.