Patrick Onwuasor signs with Jets

The Jets made a big splash early last offseason by signing former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley and they’re making a smaller one this offseason by adding another linebacker from Baltimore.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to a deal with Patrick Onwuasor. No terms of the deal were in the report.

Onwuasor was a starter for the Ravens in 2017 and 2018 and he opened last season as a starter as well. After five games, Onwuasor moved to the bench and saw a drop in playing time that remained for the rest of the year.

Onwuasor finished the year with 64 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.