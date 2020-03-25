Ravens G.M.: New way of life forcing him to be “more hands-on” with draft prep

Getty Images

While NFL General Managers might not be thrilled that the 2020 NFL Draft is apparently proceeding without delay, they also know that as with everything in life, you have to be able to adjust.

For Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta, that means going back to his scouting roots a bit.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, DeCosta said he would have to be “more hands-on” with this draft because of the limitations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a challenging time,” DeCosta said. “We can’t do the things that we’re accustomed to doing, we can’t be meeting with these players, we can’t be working out players, we can’t be visiting with players, so what are the things that we can do?

“We’ll take advantage of those things as best as we can.”

With the cancellation of pro days, and limits on travel and team facilities, this year’s selection meeting isn’t like any other in memory. So with fewer interviews and medical re-checks of players he has more questions about, DeCosta said he’d spend more time on the phone and watching film.

“So what are we going to do? We’ll have a plan,” DeCosta said. “Rest assured, I’ll be watching every single player in this draft and go back to my days as the college scouting director. And we’ll work together, and we’ve got a great staff of people. And even if we can’t be together [at the team facility], we can get on the phone, we can work remote, we can video-conference each other, and we’ll make the best decisions that we can for this club.”

It could be particularly complicated for a team that has shown a willingness to go off the beaten path for prospects, such as the 2016 fifth-rounder from Division II Grand Valley State, who turned out well enough that they used their franchise tag on Matt Judon this offseason.