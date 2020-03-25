Report: Physical raised concerns about Michael Brockers’ ankle

Getty Images

The Ravens agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with free agent defensive tackle Michael Brockers last week, but they have not officially announced the signing at this point.

Teams and players have had to find independent physicians to conduct physicals due to the COVID-19 precautions put in place by the league and it seems Brockers’ physical turned up an issue. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that there are concerns about the condition of Brockers’ ankle. Brockers had a high ankle sprain late last season.

The report came after Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Ravens were interested in Ndamukong Suh before Suh re-signed with the Buccaneers and Zrebiec posited that the interest may have been related to those concerns.

Zrebiec goes on to report that the Ravens are still expected to sign Brockers, but they are “considering options” while trying to get a better handle on Brockers’ condition.