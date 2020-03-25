Saints extend Janoris Jenkins’ deal

The Saints started adjusting the numbers in Janoris Jenkins‘ contract, but it appears they want to keep him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints have given a two-year, $16.75 million extension to the veteran cornerback

The $10.2 million guaranteed this year isn’t different, but the lack of mention of the voidable years creates the appearance of something other than a short-term accounting trick.

Per Nick Underhill of neworleans.football, Jenkins will have a $10 million base salary and $1.2 million guaranteed roster bonus next year, which drops to $5.25 million in base and a $500,000 roster bonus in 2022. So if he plays well, the numbers aren’t such that he’s prohibitively expensive next year.

Of course, with the Saints, all moves have to be viewed as short-term ones, considering the future of quarterback Drew Brees and the decidedly all-in moves they’ve made including bringing in veterans Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins.