Sean Payton cleared by doctors from coronavirus

Saints coach Sean Payton, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said doctors “cleared” him Tuesday.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” Payton said on WWL Radio on Wednesday, via Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com.

Payton began feeling the symptoms of coronavirus on March 15. He took a COVID-19 test the following day and received the result last Thursday.

“Prince Charles caught it today, right?” Payton said. “It doesn’t matter if you live in a castle or an apartment. No one is too immune to it.”

Payton was asked about criticism he has seen and heard about going to Oaklawn Park in Arkansas the day before he woke up with fever, chills and weakness. Payton went to watch Bill Parcells’ horse run and presented the trophy after a stakes race.

“Hey, if I would have known I had this [COVID-19], I wouldn’t have been at the races,” Payton said. “And I had [flu-like] symptoms, so I was eligible for the test.”