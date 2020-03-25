Steelers sign another XFL veteran, Jarron Jones

Getty Images

The Steelers are double-dipping on former XFL players Wednesday.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Steelers are signing former New York Guardians offensive lineman Jarron Jones, in addition to the previously reported signing of XFL sack leader Cavon Walker.

Jones was initially a defensive tackle when he signed with the Giants in 2017, as an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame.

He was converted to offensive when he was signed to the Seahawks practice squad that year, and has spent time on the Cowboys and Buccaneers practice squad.

He was in camp with the Lions and Bills last year, but has never appeared in an NFL game.