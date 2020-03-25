Taysom Hill will have same role as No. 2 QB

Getty Images

Taysom Hill played 241 offensive snaps last season, most of them at positions other than quarterback in the Saints offense. He will continue in that role this season, Sean Payton said Wednesday, but Hill will add another duty.

Hill also will serve as the Saints’ backup quarterback behind Drew Brees.

“He’s earned that opportunity,” Payton said on WWL Radio, via Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com.

When Brees missed five games last season, it was Teddy Bridgewater, not Hill, who started at quarterback. Bridgewater’s signing with Carolina became official Wednesday.

Payton, though, said the Saints would still sign another quarterback who will be active on game day. That will provide the Saints with insurance in case both Brees and Hill are injured in the same game.

The Saints had all three quarterbacks active for most of last season aside from when Brees was out of the lineup with his injury.