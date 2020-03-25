Titans add veteran tackle Ty Sambrailo

The Titans added some more tackle depth, after losing Jack Conklin in free agency.

The team announced a one-year deal with veteran lineman Ty Sambrailo.

He was cut by the Falcons earlier this offseason, despite providing happiness to America by catching a 35-yard touchdown pass last season.

That was the longest touchdown by a player over 300 pounds in league history, and if the Titans are smart they’ll throw it to him often.

If they hate joy, they’ll just let the former Broncos second-rounder be competition for the right tackle job. They also brought back Dennis Kelly, but Sambrailo is solid depth.