Vikings sign Tajae Sharpe

Getty Images

The trade of Stefon Diggs left a big hole in the Vikings wide receiver corps and they started to fill it with a free agent signing on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has signed former Titans wideout Tajae Sharpe. It’s a one-year deal for Sharpe and there’s no word on the money involved.

Sharpe was a 2016 fifth-round pick in Tennessee and missed the entire 2017 season with a foot injury. He played in 47 regular season games and made 29 starts over his other three years with the team.

Sharpe caught 92 passes for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns while with the Titans. He added one catch for six yards in the playoffs last season.

Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe, Alexander Hollins, Dillon Mitchell and Davion Davis are the other wideouts on the Vikings roster.