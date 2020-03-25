Vonn Bell signs with Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals added a couple of cornerbacks early in free agency and now they’ve made an addition at the safety spot as well.

NFL Media reports that they have signed safety Vonn Bell to a three-year deal. Bell was No. 78 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents this offseason.

Bell started all 13 games he played for the Saints last season, but Malcolm Jenkins‘ return to New Orleans helped to close the door on his chances of remaining with the team.

Bell had 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries during his final regular season with the Saints and added one more fumble recovery in the playoffs. He joins Jessie Bates and Shaun Williams at safety in Cincinnati.