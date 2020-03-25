Washington reaches agreement with Cody Latimer

Getty Images

Washington has reached agreement on a deal with receiver Cody Latimer, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Latimer, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Giants.

He played 15 games with 10 starts in 2019, making 24 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Latimer saw action on 369 offensive snaps and 43 on special teams.

The Broncos made him a second-round choice in 2014, and he spent his first four seasons in Denver.

In six seasons, Latimer has played 66 games with 15 starts. He has 70 receptions for 935 yards six touchdowns.