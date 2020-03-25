Washington signs Jeremy Vujnovich

Getty Images

Washington made official the signing of linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., who reunites with coach Ron Rivera. The team also announced the addition of offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich.

Vujnovich, 29, is entering his fourth NFL season. He did not play last season after the Cardinals cut him Sept. 21.

He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Vujnovich has appeared in 23 regular-season games with 18 starts. He started all 16 games for the Colts at left guard in 2017.

Vujnovich attended Louisiana College, where he appeared in 29 games.