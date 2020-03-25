Will Parks on filling Malcolm Jenkins’ spot: I’ve got to prove myself

Getty Images

The Eagles made a big change in their secondary this month by declining the option on safety Malcolm Jenkins‘ contract and signing Will Parks as a free agent.

Nothing’s been set in stone about how the Eagles will lineup once the regular season starts, but the signing means there’s a good chance Parks starts alongside Rodney McLeod in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense. That would mean comparisons to what Jenkins did in Philadelphia, but Parks said on a Tuesday conference call that he’s not ready for such discussions yet.

“I’ve got to prove myself,” Parks said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “At the end of the day, we can talk about this and talk about that, but I haven’t played here yet . . . I’ve got to put myself in position to talk about that.”

Parks signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, so proving himself worthy of comparisons to Jenkins would be a good way for the Philly native to extend his stay in his hometown beyond 2020.