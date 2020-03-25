Worker at Raiders’ stadium tests positive for coronavirus

Getty Images

A construction worker at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has tested positive for coronavirus. But construction will continue on the new home of the Raiders, with the stadium still scheduled to open this summer.

Mortenson/McCarthy, the construction venture for the stadium, issued a statement Wednesday.

“Mortenson/McCarthy was notified today that a worker on the Allegiant Stadium project tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Per the CDC guidelines, and as a result of implementation of social distancing protocols, the worker was not in close contact with any other project worker and has been off site since last week. The individual is now self-isolating for 14 days and will not return to work until cleared to do so.”

The $1.4 billion domed stadium will seat 65,000 with the ability to expand to 72,000.