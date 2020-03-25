XFL sacks leader Cavon Walker signing with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive lineman Cavon Walker, according to his agent JR Rickert.

Walker led the XFL in sacks with 4.5 while playing with the New York Guardians. He also made 19 tackles, including five for loss, and nine quarterback hits in the shortened XFL season.

Walker originally entered the NFL with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He spent last offseason with the Chiefs, but they waived him out of the preseason.

In the 2019 preseason, Walker made eight tackles and a sack.

At Maryland, he made 89 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 34.