Agent: Trent Williams isn’t looking for $20 million per season

Posted by Josh Alper on March 26, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Trent Williams‘ agent Vince Taylor released a statement this week asking that Washington trade or release his client, which comes after protracted acrimony between the two sides and amid reports that Williams is looking for $20 million a season in a new contract.

A contract demand of that size would limit the bidders for the left tackle, but Taylor said on Thursday that his client isn’t looking for that kind of payout. Taylor called that demand “totally false” during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan and said “the contract has never been the holdup” when asked if Williams would hypothetically accept a deal paying him $16 million a year.

Taylor’s statement earlier this week said Washington was not negotiating in good faith and he said he’s heard from teams interested in Williams that the compensation Washington has asked for was “totally absurd.”

“The Redskins prior to the combine put Trent on the trade market,” Taylor said. “They had him on maybe 10 days, and even through the combine, which is the biggest business platform for teams looking to wheel and deal. Upon leaving the combine, the Redskins had not gotten one offer that they could bring to Trent and I so that I could negotiate our side. I had teams call me — and I won’t call them out — I had two teams call me that said, ‘Those guys do not know what they’re doing. Their ask is outrageous.'”

Washington has made some changes to the way they’re doing business since hiring head coach Ron Rivera and firing team president Bruce Allen earlier this year, but the firmness on their stance with Williams hasn’t been one of them.

10 responses to “Agent: Trent Williams isn’t looking for $20 million per season

  1. Williams is in a bad spot. If he were smart he’d sign with Washington and the first chance he gets head to IR with a sore back

  2. Umm, what?

    No wonder why they couldn’t trade him.

    Man, these Millennials are horrible at basic economics.

  3. I wish the question someone would ask the agent is what he would consider as adequate compensation in a trade. Personally, I would expect a first rounder for sure. What was their “outrageous ask’?
    And really…why would a team’s GM call the agent to say “Those guys do not know what they’re doing.”. Have to call BS there, Vince.

  6. Trent needs a new agent. Instead of outing teams (won’t be hard for WA to know which ones) he should have let the teams interested know what he is hoping to get as far as long term contract. In fact, he could do that on the same show without outing teams. Use that intel to help the client.

    Washington will want something of value for him. Perhaps they want to much, but, it is what it is. Time will tell if some team will step up and play. I’m glad the Seahawks have D. Brown at left tackle. It is the only offensive line spot I have confidence about.

  7. I love how this is playing out.

    Trent has tried to work against the system in pretty close to every way. He has lower compensation levels for the team with his temper tantrum. So most teams think anything reasonable is outrageous because of all of the free agents that are/were available as well as the draft which is overloaded. There is a reason people like Newton are cut, they couldn’t find trade partners. Trent is in that spot now.

    In reality, a single 3rd or lower is not worth the effort for the Skins as they are lined up to get a 3rd round compensatory pick if he leaves in free agency next year. So getting an old, washed up, injury prone, locker room malcontent, with multiple drug suspensions that wants elite money isn’t going to engender alot of teams that want to give the reduced comp of a 2nd or 2 3rds.

    Not negotiating in good faith, they let him go and try to find a trade partner. That is negotiating in good faith, good faith doesn’t mean just bending over and taking a huge loss so that the player can make out.

    Trent’s problem is the same as it was last year, it is all about Trent. He is going to lose this battle.

  8. revren10 says:
    March 26, 2020 at 3:16 pm
    he would accept three fiddy to pay that loch ness monster to go away
    ——-

    Washington must be saying, ” I ain’t got no three fiddy for no loch ness monster?”

  9. Remember this clown is the same one who thought a team physician was his primary care one. He’s not smart and he’s lazy. He wasn’t any good for the last several years he played. And he cost his teams games for his drug use.

