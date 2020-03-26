Bills signing Daryl Williams

Getty Images

Free agent offensive tackle Daryl Williams is heading to Buffalo.

Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Williams has spent his entire five-year career with the Panthers. Last year he played in 16 games in Carolina, with 12 starts.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was the Panthers’ assistant G.M. when they drafted Williams in 2014, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for Williams’ first two seasons. So the Bills know what they’re getting, and they think they’re getting an important addition to their offensive line.