Brett Jones re-signs with Vikings after Cowboys show interest

The Vikings have reached agreement to re-sign center Brett Jones, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

The Cowboys showed interest in Jones after Travis Frederick retired, according to Tomasson.

Jones will receive the veteran minimum contract with a base salary of $910,000.

Jones, 28, played two games last season as a backup to first-round pick Garrett Bradbury. He went on injured reserve in mid-November after tearing an MCL in his knee during practice.

The Vikings designated Jones to return in the postseason, but they never activated him.

Jones, 28, has appeared in 46 games with 17 starts. He has played for the Vikings the past two seasons after two seasons with the Giants.