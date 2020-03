Getty Images

The Browns cleared a little salary cap space, and secured a guy who should be a key backup.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns have restructured the contract of backup tackle Chris Hubbard.

Hubbard got a $1 million signing bonus, and $1 million of guaranteed base salary guaranteed this year. The deal also voids after 2020 if Hubbard plays 90 percent of their offensive snaps this season.

He started 13 games last year for the Browns, but was supplanted by free agent signing Jack Conklin.