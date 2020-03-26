Bruce Arians: Buccaneers won’t be signing Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Remember the reports that Tom Brady wanted personnel control in his next destination? Here’s further proof that those reports simply weren’t accurate.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio with Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians addressed the question of whether the Buccaneers would be signing receiver Antonio Brown, a player whom Tom Brady reportedly wants to play with again.

“It’s not gonna happen,” Arian said regarding Antonio Brown. “There’s no room, you know? Probably not enough money. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here.”

Pressed on the issue, Arians was even more blunt than he usually is: “I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room.”

Arians definitely knows Brown; during his first two NFL season, Arians served as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. In early 2019, as Brown was trying to tweet his way out of Pittsburgh, Arians said of Brown that there’s “too much . . . diva” in him.

It helps that the Buccaneers have plenty of weapons. They really don’t need Brown. Throw in the fact that he’s still facing multiple potential NFL-imposed suspensions, and it makes no sense for the Buccaneers to sign him, no matter how badly Brady may want Brown on the team.