Bruce Arians says he called two teams to recommend Jameis Winston

Although Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians moved on from Jameis Winston and signed Tom Brady, Arians is trying to help Winston land on his feet.

Arians says he reached out to two other teams to tell them they ought to sign Winston.

“I’ve called a couple teams,” Arians told Rich Eisen. “You’re going to get one of the hardest workers you’ve ever had and a great young man. It didn’t work out for us only because Tom Brady was available and we had Teddy Bridgewater if that wouldn’t have worked out. We were going full steam ahead back with Jameis. He’s a great young man and no one is going to outwork him.”

Arians added, however, that he didn’t get the sense that either team was interested in bringing in Winston as a starter, suggesting that Winston might have to just satisfy himself with getting on a roster and working hard once he gets there. But Arians does believe Winston has more good football left in him.